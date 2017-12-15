5 fascinating reasons to visit the Urals republic of Udmurtia

5 fascinating reasons to visit the Urals republic of UdmurtiaByg-Byg festival
The Republic of Udmurtia, 750 miles northeast of Moscow, offers the authentic ethnic color of the Middle Urals, villages, folk music and - strange as it may seem - a concentration of defense industry plants. Here is Russia Beyond’s guide to the top attractions in
Fire an AKKalashnikov
Izhevsk is
Wirth grand piano on which little Pyotr used to play.Legion Media
Pyotr Tchaikovsky's family estate is situated 30 miles northeast of Izhevsk, in the small Urals town of Votkinsk. Here the future composer of "Swan Lake" and "The Nutcracker" spent the first eight years of his life and composed his earliest works.
Today it combines a modern multimedia museum and a historical reconstruction of life in the 19th century. The best time to visit is in the summer. But you can listen to a symphony orchestra, go on a night quest around the estate and taste pancakes with herbal tea and "tsar's jam" made from Urals grapes at any time.
The most precious exhibit here is the German-made Wirth grand piano on which little Pyotr used to play. Every year in March admirers of the composer and musicians from all over the world come to a Tchaikovsky festival in Votkinsk. The keenest guests are allowed to play on the grand piano, so you can try your luck.
Taste Udmurt cuisineBobrovaya Dolina ethnic center
Udmurt national cuisine abounds with baked dishes, exotic names
You can try all these recipes at the Bobrovaya Dolina ethnic center at 4, Sverdlov Street. There you will also find examples of Udmurt design and Udmurt steam baths. Or you can go to the Khokhloma restaurant, which offers a menu of Russian and Udmurt dishes.
The singing group "Buranovskiye Babushki"Reuters
In addition, Buranovo is a good place for ecotourism, where you can immerse yourself in rural life or go horse riding.
Byg-Byg festivalByg-Byg
Fortunately, there are so many of them in Udmurtia that, whenever you come here, there will be a festival of something somewhere nearby. In November, the republic's government unveiled a Calendar of Event Tourism listing all the events of the year. Would you like a gastronomic tour of Finno-Ugric cuisine? Then the Byg-Byg festival (Staryye Bygi village, 5 July) is for you. To see Udmurt culture, beautiful countryside
