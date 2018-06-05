How to get from Domodedovo Airport (DME) to central Moscow

The Domodedovo International Airport outside MoscowAFP
The fastest way to get from this airport to the center of Moscow is the Aeroexpress train, which has a station right in the airport building. With no traffic on the way, you’ll arrive at the Paveletskaya train station in 45 minutes, and from there you can get on the metro (Circle line), from which it’s convenient to go anywhere in the city.
The first train leaves Domodedovo at 5:15
* During the 2018 FIFA World Cup™ football fans attending Moscow matches will be able to travel on the Aeroexpress free of charge, and there will be extra night trains. Check out the website for more information.
You can check the schedule here www.central-ppk.ru.
Bus No. 308, or marshrutka
There is also a bus connecting Domodedovo with Kolomna, Lukhovitsy
Find more information and schedules go to: www.dme.ru
* During the 2018 FIFA World Cup ™ football fans attending Moscow matches will be able to travel on public buses free of charge
If you arrive at night and don’t want to wait for a night bus, then take a taxi. But don’t take one that’s already at the airport because they charge 5,000 rubles ($80) and more; in fact, the ride should cost no more than 2,000 rubles ($30).
There are several services and apps to help you book a taxi in advance and the price is fixed no matter how long you spend in traffic jams:
- Uber is available in Moscow
- Yandex Taxi (the app works in many languages)
- City Mobil (available in English).
The last two are available for booking in advance, but there are usually many cars in the vicinity of the airport that’ll pick you up in 5-10 minutes. When you arrive at the airport you can get online with free WiFi in the terminal and book a car. They’ll probably ask you to call after passing through border control because waiting in front of the airport is free only for the first 15 minutes, and then it’s quite expensive.
Several car-sharing companies are available at Domodedovo. You need an ID, driver’s license, credit card and a smartphone. You’ll need to sign a contract with a company in order to access its vehicle (you can also do this online). The leading companies
All major car rental companies can be found at Domodedovo: Sixt, Europcar, Avis, and
