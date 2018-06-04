Where to find free wifi in Moscow and how to surf the net while out and about

You’ll have to log in and confirm your identity first.Moskva Agency
Moscow’s public transport system has reaped the rewards of the Wi-Fi revolution, with free internet available on buses, trams, trolleybuses, the metro, and many suburban trains. The Moscow Central Ring (MCR) is also wired up to wifi. You’ll have to log in and confirm your identity first, which is required by Russian law for all public Wifi - but you only need to do this once before surfing until your heart’s content.
An SMS will immediately be sent to your number with a four-digit code. Type it in.
The interactive hotspot map will show you the areas in Moscow offering free wifi, which are marked with a red sign.
Whatever you do, never buy Russian SIM cards from unofficial sellers. Cards must be registered along with your passport at communications outlets. There are many tariff packages with cheap internet including Beeline, MTS, MegaFon, and Tele2.
