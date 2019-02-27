Take a look inside Moscow’s iconic Seven Sisters skyscrapers

The Kotelnicheskaya Embankment building (finished 1952, Kotelnicheskaya Embankment, 1/15), architect Dmitry Chechulin. It remains a prime slice of Moscow real estate and its spire is 176 meters tall.
The original door of the building’s central entrance.
The central elevator hall with bas-reliefs.
Original 1950s sign displaying apartment numbers
The fresco in the central entrance hall
The building’s main conference room.
The building’s canteen
The History of the Russian Foreign Service Museum, located in Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Hotel “Ukraine” (finished 1957, Kutuzovsky prospect, 2/1), architect Arkady Mordvinov. The main spire is 206 meters tall
The former smoking room, now a cocktail lounge.
The wing of the main lobby.
The main lobby from above.
