Take a look inside Moscow’s iconic Seven Sisters skyscrapers

It's a rare opportunity to see inside 3 of Moscow's 7 Stalinist high-rises. But we've got you covered.

The Kotelnicheskaya Embankment building (finished 1952, Kotelnicheskaya Embankment, 1/15), architect Dmitry Chechulin. It remains a prime slice of Moscow real estate and its spire is 176 meters tall.

Legion Media Legion Media

The original door of the building’s central entrance.

Anton Belitsky Anton Belitsky

The central elevator hall with bas-reliefs.

Anton Belitsky Anton Belitsky

Original 1950s sign displaying apartment numbers .

Anton Belitsky Anton Belitsky

The bas-reliefs in the elevator hall portray “the happy people of the Soviet Union.”

Anton Belitsky Anton Belitsky

The fresco in the central entrance hall .

Anton Belitsky Anton Belitsky

Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (finished 1953, Smolenskaya-Sennaya sq., 32/34), architect Vladimir Gelfreykh, boasts 27 floors and is 172 meters tall .

Getty Images Getty Images

One of the halls inside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, used as a picture gallery.

Anton Belitsky Anton Belitsky

The building’s main conference room.

Anton Belitsky Anton Belitsky

The building’s canteen .

Anton Belitsky Anton Belitsky

Antique Chinese vases probably received as a gift by an ambassador .

Anton Belitsky Anton Belitsky

Sofas near the elevator.

Anton Belitsky Anton Belitsky

The History of the Russian Foreign Service Museum, located in Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Anton Belitsky Anton Belitsky

Hotel “Ukraine” (finished 1957, Kutuzovsky prospect, 2/1), architect Arkady Mordvinov. The main spire is 206 meters tall .

Legion Media Legion Media

The fresco in the hotel’s main lobby .

Anton Belitsky Anton Belitsky

The lobby boasts several Soviet sculptures.

Anton Belitsky Anton Belitsky

The former smoking room, now a cocktail lounge.

Anton Belitsky Anton Belitsky

The wing of the main lobby.

Anton Belitsky Anton Belitsky

The main lobby from above.

Anton Belitsky Anton Belitsky

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.