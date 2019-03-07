Top 10 most unusual hotels in Russia (PHOTOS)

Able to accommodate 12 visitors at a time, the hotel offers climbers and seekers of stunning views single beds in two large capsules, plus three buffet meals a day. It scores 9.0 on booking.com.
www.booking.com/eko-leaprus.ru
leaprus.com
3,500-6,500 rubles ($53-98)
Spending the night at a stadium is the dream of every soccer fan. Now it’s possible in Russia, too. 12 VIP boxes at the Kazan Arena have been fitted with hotel rooms to accommodate 2-4 people.
True, on match days the rooms revert to spectator boxes, which can be hired for around 80,000 rubles.
www.booking.com/stadium.ru
kazanarena.com
3,500-6,500 rubles ($53-98)
Ever slept over at the Kremlin? These Russian-style chamber rooms are located in a 17th-century building right inside the museum area of the Rostov
Incidentally, the hotel is in Tripadvisor’s Top 10 most romantic hotels in Russia. There are few rooms and demand is high, so book well in advance.
domnapogrebah.ru
www.booking.com/na-pogrebakh.ru
700-3,000 rubles ($10-45)
Always wanted to know what a Russian dacha is like? Then this hotel, located near the old-world Dvoryaninovo Estate, is for you. Bolotov.Dacha’s slogan is “Wildfowl. Comfort. Culture.” It offers fresh air, meals at a communal table, and a slow-paced life away from the big-city bustle.
You can stay in a room at the large Bolotov Dacha country house itself, in a hostel, or in separate Scandinavian-style guesthouses.
bolotov.life — online booking only (via the website or email: hello@bolotov.life)
Prices per night start from 2,600 rubles ($40); on weekends and for houses the minimum reservation period is two nights.
Step inside the skin of a Russian fairytale character by spending the night in a real tower-chamber. Guest reviews particularly note the wood-infused aroma. An added bonus is that the city of Kostroma and its main sights lie just 10 minutes away.
Nearby is the Tower-Chamber Museum of Berendey (a mythical tsar in fairytales), which tells about old Russian traditions and rituals, as well as the legendary inhabitants of the local forests.
www.booking.com/berendeevka.ru
berendeevka44.ru
From 2,200 rubles ($33) per night; discounts available for long-term stays
Greet the morning with a cup of tea overlooking the Volga, and gaze upon the cruise ships plying the water. Plyos, where the hotel is situated, is considered one of the most picturesque small towns on the Volga. It hosts the Andrey Tarkovsky Film
Another of our listed hotels decorated in the traditional Russian style, it is ranked in Tripadvisor’s Top 25 Russia's best mini-hotels.
www.booking.com/volga-ples.ru
www.volga-ples.com
2,600-6,400 rubles ($40-97)
Emperor Pavel I was famous for his mental instability and persecution complex. It was he who ordered the construction of St. Michael’s Castle in the center of St. Petersburg, surrounded by moats. Today it is a museum. Another of Pavel’s bastions, built in 1795-97, now houses a 22-room hotel. All of them are decorated in the style of an atmospheric castle.
Incidentally, the castle can be hired for private events for 480,000 rubles.
www.booking.com/zamok-bip.ru
bip-hotel.ru
12,000-60,000 rubles ($182-920)
Bookworms can plunge themselves into a giant-sized book, quite literally. The hotel rooms are decorated in the style of ten well-known works, including Sherlock Holmes, Eugene Onegin, and One Thousand and One Nights.
The building itself is an old wooden mansion with a
www.booking.com/biblioteka-boutique.ru
bibliotekahotel.ru
3,800-5,800 rubles ($57-88)
Not far from Kant Island and Königsberg Cathedral lie the Fishing Village district and the German-style Skipper Hotel. The interior resembles an old manor, its
www.booking.com/shkipper.ru
www.skipperhotel.ru
From 2,900 rubles ($44)
The best dining option is definitely the Yar Restaurant, located in the same building, where Savva Morozov, Fyodor Chaliapin, Anton Chekhov, and Maxim Gorky used to live high off the hog. There is even a popular romance dedicated to it: “Hey Driver, Take Me to the Yar.”
www.booking.com/historical-sovietsky.ru
www.sovietsky.ru
From 5,360 rubles ($81)
