Big cities at night through the lens of a Russian cosmonaut on the ISS (PHOTOS)

Spaceman Oleg Kononenko is also an amateur photographer and during his free time on the International Space Station (ISS) he likes to snap big cities from 400 km up.

1. Moscow

2. Vladivostok

There are dozens of photos in his collection, including Russian cities such as Moscow, Vladivostok, Samara, Orenburg, Grozny, and Astrakhan.

3. St. Petersburg

Usually it’s difficult to see St. Petersburg from the ISS because of its flight path and the fact the city is usually covered by clouds, so this photo of Russia’s cultural capital is pretty rare.

4. New York

5. Las-Vegas

This is what U.S. megalopolises look like from a height of 400 km!

6. Tehran

This is the fourth space expedition for the 54-year-old cosmonaut.

7. Paris

In total, he has spent more than 530 days in space.

8. Milan

Kononenko has been awarded several medals for this space service, including the Hero of Russia award.

9. Beijing

Space photography is his favorite hobby.

10. Tokyo

You’ll find more photos from his collection on the official Roscosmos website.

