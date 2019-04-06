Big cities at night through the lens of a Russian cosmonaut on the ISS (PHOTOS)

VAleriy Sharifulin/TASS/POOL/Sputnik, Oleg Kononenko/roscosmos.ru
Spaceman Oleg Kononenko is also an amateur photographer and during his free time on the International Space Station (ISS) he likes to snap big cities from 400 km up.

1. Moscow

Oleg Kononenko/roscosmos.ru

2. Vladivostok

Oleg Kononenko/roscosmos.ru

There are dozens of photos in his collection, including Russian cities such as Moscow, Vladivostok, Samara, Orenburg, Grozny, and Astrakhan.

3. St. Petersburg

Oleg Kononenko/roscosmos.ru

Usually it’s difficult to see St. Petersburg from the ISS because of its flight path and the fact the city is usually covered by clouds, so this photo of Russia’s cultural capital is pretty rare.

4. New York

Oleg Kononenko/roscosmos.ru

The Russian cosmonaut takes photos of America, Europe, African and Asia from the ISS.

5. Las-Vegas

Oleg Kononenko/roscosmos.ru

This is what U.S. megalopolises look like from a height of 400 km!

6. Tehran

Oleg Kononenko/roscosmos.ru

This is the fourth space expedition for the 54-year-old cosmonaut.

7. Paris

Oleg Kononenko/roscosmos.ru

In total, he has spent more than 530 days in space.

8. Milan

Oleg Kononenko/roscosmos.ru

Kononenko has been awarded several medals for this space service, including the Hero of Russia award.

9. Beijing

Oleg Kononenko/roscosmos.ru

Space photography is his favorite hobby.

10. Tokyo

Oleg Kononenko/roscosmos.ru

You’ll find more photos from his collection on the official Roscosmos website.

