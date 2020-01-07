20 stunning aerial views of Russian churches (PHOTOS)

Travel
Alexandra Guzeva

Legion Media
Golden domes, tall bell towers – Russian churches are beautiful from any angle, but we’d like to show them in a way you will never be able to see.

1. Cathedrals of the Moscow Kremlin and Christ the Saviour Cathedral

Legion Media

2. Trinity Lavra of St. Sergius in Sergiev Posad, Moscow region

Legion Media

3. Kazan Cathedral in St. Petersburg

Legion Media

4. Monastery of St. Jacob Saviour (Spaso-Yakovlevsky Monastery) in Rostov

Legion Media

5. Assumption Cathedral in Omsk

Legion Media

6. Monastery of Sts. Boris and Gleb in Torzhok, Tver region

Legion Media

7. Trinity Cathedral, St. Petersburg

Legion Media

8. Church of the Intercession in Tutaev, Yaroslavl region

Legion Media

9. Uglich Kremlin, Yaroslavl Region: Cathedral of the Transfiguration of Our Saviour and Church of Tsarevich Dmitry on the Blood

Legion Media

10. The belltower of the Transfiguration Cathedral, Sudislavl, Kostroma region

Legion Media

11. Nilov monastery on Stolobny Island of the Lake Seliger, Tver region

Legion Media

12. Valday Iversky Monastery, Novgorod region

Legion Media

13. Trinity-Boldin Monastery, Smolensk region

Legion Media

14. Church of the Forty Martyrs of Sebaste in Pereslavl, Yaroslavl region

Legion Media

15. Church of the Theotokos of the Sign in Dubrovitsy, Moscow region

Vadim Razumov/Wikipedia

16. View from the rooftop of the Dormition Cathedral in Yaroslavl

Legion Media

17. Church of the Resurrection in Plyos, Ivanovo region

Legion Media

18. Church of Archangel Michael, Suzdal, Vladimir region

Legion Media

19. Dormition Cathedral in Vladimir

Legion Media

20. Naval Cathedral of Saint Nicholas in Kronstadt, St. Petersburg

Legion Media

Read more: 10 of Russia’s most beautiful churches

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.

Religion in Russia Russian regions russian orthodox church church
We've got more than 1,6 million followers on Facebook. Join them!
Read more

This website uses cookies. Click here to find out more.

Accept cookies