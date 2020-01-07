20 stunning aerial views of Russian churches (PHOTOS)

Golden domes, tall bell towers – Russian churches are beautiful from any angle, but we’d like to show them in a way you will never be able to see.
1. Cathedrals of the Moscow Kremlin and Christ the Saviour Cathedral
2. Trinity Lavra of St. Sergius in Sergiev Posad, Moscow region
3. Kazan Cathedral in St. Petersburg
4. Monastery of St. Jacob Saviour (Spaso-Yakovlevsky Monastery) in Rostov
5. Assumption Cathedral in Omsk
6. Monastery of Sts. Boris and Gleb in Torzhok, Tver region
7. Trinity Cathedral, St. Petersburg
8. Church of the Intercession in Tutaev, Yaroslavl region
9. Uglich Kremlin, Yaroslavl Region: Cathedral of the Transfiguration of Our Saviour and Church of Tsarevich Dmitry on the Blood
10. The belltower of the Transfiguration Cathedral, Sudislavl, Kostroma region
11. Nilov monastery on Stolobny Island of the Lake Seliger, Tver region
12. Valday Iversky Monastery, Novgorod region
13. Trinity-Boldin Monastery, Smolensk region
14. Church of the Forty Martyrs of Sebaste in Pereslavl, Yaroslavl region
15. Church of the Theotokos of the Sign in Dubrovitsy, Moscow region
16. View from the rooftop of the Dormition Cathedral in Yaroslavl
17. Church of the Resurrection in Plyos, Ivanovo region
18. Church of Archangel Michael, Suzdal, Vladimir region
19. Dormition Cathedral in Vladimir
20. Naval Cathedral of Saint Nicholas in Kronstadt, St. Petersburg
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.