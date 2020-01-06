10 most beautiful Moscow metro stations... from outside

We all know that the capital’s metro is a big underground museum, and most of the stations look just gorgeous inside. But rarely do you see what they look like on the outside. Here’s our pick of the favorites.

1. Arbatskaya

Konstantin Kokoshkin/Global Look Press Konstantin Kokoshkin/Global Look Press

This station belongs to the Filyovskaya line and situated right next to the famous Arbat street. It is one of the first stations of the Moscow metro, it was built in 1935 by architect Leonid Teplitsky and is shaped like the Soviet symbol - the red five-pointed star.

2. Kropotkinskaya

Legion Media Legion Media

This station is situated right opposite Christ the Savior Cathedral. However, once it was built in 1935 the old building of the Cathedral was already demolished by the authorities and a huge Palace of Soviets was planned (a swimming pool was built inside). The arch of the outside pavilion was designed by Samuel Kravets. It leads onto the Gogolevsky Boulevard.

3. Dinamo

Nikolai Galkin/TASS Nikolai Galkin/TASS

This station was opened in 1938 and was the biggest metro pavilion of its time, standing next to the Dinamo stadium. The rectangular entry construction is decorated with antique columns and statues devoted to sports.

4. Krasnye Vorota

Konstantin Kokoshkin/Global Look Press Konstantin Kokoshkin/Global Look Press

The south entry of this station is decorated with four concentric semicircles, and, according to the architect Nikolai Ladovsky’s concept, it looks like a metro tunnel in perspective. The station was opened in 1935, among the first ones in the city.

5. Komsomolskaya

Legion Media Legion Media

This station welcomes Moscow's guests at three railway stations: Leningradsky, Yaroslavsky and Kazansky. So this station is a parade entry to the capital - it looks massive and ceremonial outside, and is actually one of the most beautiful stations inside as well.

6. Krasnopresnenskaya

Tatyana Makeeva/TASS Tatyana Makeeva/TASS

One of the first stations of the Circle Line, it was opened in 1954 and is one of the favorite stations of all Moscow kids - because it leads to the Moscow Zoo. In the front of the rotonda stands the statue of the Warrior, devoted to the Russian Revolution of 1905. One of the uprisings took place on the Presnya street nearby.

7. Barrikadnaya

Legion Media Legion Media

This station is a two-minute walk from Krasnopresnenskaya, and houses the transfer from the Circle to the Tagansko-Krasnopresnenskaya Line. It was opened in 1972 and is also dedicated to the Revolution. The massive marble bas-relief of an interesting form has also a sculpture of revolutionaries who defend their barricades (literally the station name means ‘barricades’).

8. Chistye Prudy

mos.ru mos.ru

Literally translated as ‘Clean Ponds’, this is also one of the first stations, dating back to 1935. It is situated between two boulevards: Chistoprudny and Sretensky. The constructivist entry actually has the shape of a cube. And it’s one of those rare stations where the old historical caption “M E T R O” has remained.

9. VDNKh

Legion Media Legion Media

The station was opened in 1958, specially to cater to visitors of the then-new and huge VDNKh park, which houses the Exhibition of the Achievements of the National Economy. The goal of this station’s constructivist rotonde pavilion was to impress people and fill people with pride over the Soviet state.

10. Slavyansky Boulevard

Nikolai Galkin/TASS Nikolai Galkin/TASS

The only modern-day station on our list was opened in 2008 as part of Arbatsko-Pokrovskaya line and is situated on Kutuzovsky Prospekt in the south-west of Moscow. This metallic construction in the Art Nouveau style is inspired by the Paris underground. Green herbal motifs decorate the station inside too.

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.