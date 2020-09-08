Moscow’s Stalinilst Empire-style North River Terminal opens after large-scale renovation (PHOTOS)

Take a look at this gorgeous building and park, two of the greatest examples of 1930s Soviet architecture!

The North River Terminal in Moscow has reopened after two years of reconstruction. Dubbed “the river gates of Moscow”, it was the main gateway for travellers to the Caspian, Azov, White, Black and Baltic seas via the Volga and Don Rivers. It is also one of the first built in the Stalinist Empire style in 1937. Architects Alexei Rukhlyadev and Vladimir Krinsky created a real Soviet masterpiece: from a distance, it looks like a huge ship, crowned with a 27-meter spire (together with it, the building reaches 75 meters in height).

The River Terminal in 1938. Arkady Shaykhet/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

After the fall of the USSR, the building and the park around it fell into disrepair, however, in 2018, authorities decided to revive it and in early September 2020, the River Terminal reopened after a two-year reconstruction. And it looks amazing!

Kirill Zykov/Moskva Agency Kirill Zykov/Moskva Agency

The building has returned its original look: the columns and halls have been restored, including mosaics with Soviet symbols.

Valery Melnikov/Sputnik Valery Melnikov/Sputnik

Outside, the facade is decorated with historical medallions with various ideological themes, such as the country’s main constructions, Moscow metro trains, the development of the Arctic and big ships.

Kirill Zykov/Moskva Agency Kirill Zykov/Moskva Agency

All of its 17 piers have also been repaired and now the Terminal will be able to receive up to 24 ships a day. Moscow officials said they expect 1.5 million tourists during the navigation season.

Moskva Agency Moskva Agency

From here, you’ll be able to take a cruise to St. Petersburg, Yaroslavl, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Astrakhan, Volgograd, Kostroma, Saratov and even Valaam.

Moskva Agency Moskva Agency

Several cafes with nostalgic menus have also reopened at the North River Terminal: the popular ‘Volga-Volga’ restaurant (named after the famous 1938 movie about a river voyage) where you can try ‘Bird’s Milk’ cake and ‘Nuts’ cookies; ‘Kurnik’ where you can get the legendary pie with the same name, ‘Yug’ (“South” in Russian), a Caucasian-style dinnery, and ‘Rechnoy’ (“River” in Russian) restaurant with fish dishes.

Valery Melnikov/Sputnik Valery Melnikov/Sputnik

On the roof, there’s now an observation desk with a panoramic view of the Khimki reservoir.

Valery Melnikov/Sputnik Valery Melnikov/Sputnik

The renewed embankment gets a small copy of a Moscow channel - a kind of spring with floodgates and illumination, where kids can deploy toy ships.

Moskva Agency Moskva Agency

Soviet fountains and navy-themed sculptures were restored in the park around the Terminal.

Kirill Zykov/Moskva Agency Kirill Zykov/Moskva Agency

Besides flower alleys, dozens of sports and kids playgrounds, a place for summer theater and a winter ice rink have also been added.

Kirill Zykov/Moskva Agency Kirill Zykov/Moskva Agency

There are also plans to open 3 heating pools under the open sky by Summer 2021. We hope you soon get a chance to try them yourselves!

Kirill Zykov/Moskva Agency Kirill Zykov/Moskva Agency

