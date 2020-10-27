10 unique PHOTOS of wild nature in Russia

Rare animals and stunning views of Russia’s most beautiful and inaccessible places by top photographers.

Every year, nature photographers from across the country take part in the Primordial Russia Nature Festival. They present rare images of UNESCO-protected natural monuments in Russia, plus unique photos of IUCN red-listed animals in their natural habitat.

Here are the best photos of 2020.

1. Snowy owl returns to her nest after an unsuccessful hunt, Wrangel Island

Alexey Bezrukov

2. Bear in the Valley of Geysers, Kamchatka

Igor Shpilenok

3. Start of the reindeer migration to the Putorana Plateau

Sergey Gorshkov, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

4. Lower Gate on the Shchugor River

Elena Shubnitsina

5. Trans-Ural pelicans

Oleg Panteleev

6. Singing cliffs: the Sinsk Pillars in Yakutia

Alexey Kharitonov

7. Blue River in Yakutia, left tributary of the Lena. Sinsk Pillars natural monument

Sergey Gazetov

8. “Where the Dragon sleeps” — Kamchatka. River of incandescent lava from the eruption of Tolbachik Volcano

Denis Budkov

9. Crystal shores

Andrey Grachev

10. Baikal seal

Andrey Sidorov

The exhibition Primordial Russia runs at the ROSPHOTO State Museum and Exhibition Center in St Petersburg from Nov. 9 to Dec. 6, 2020.

