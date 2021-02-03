Beautiful Russian villages hidden in snow (PHOTOS)

Russian winter landscapes charm with a beauty that you won’t find anywhere else in the world.

1. The old Karelian village of Kinerma. The wooden church there was built at the end of the 17th century and preserved until now.

Igor Podgorny/Sputnik Igor Podgorny/Sputnik

2. Nighttime at the Muromtsevo village, the Omsk Region.

Alexey Malgavko/Sputnik Alexey Malgavko/Sputnik

3. A winter sunset in Siberia.

Alexey Malgavko/Sputnik Alexey Malgavko/Sputnik

4. The Church of the Nativity in the village of Gimreka, Leningrad Region.

Igor Podgorny/Sputnik Igor Podgorny/Sputnik

5. Northern Lights in the village of Teriberka, Murmansk Region.

Lev Fedoseyev/TASS Lev Fedoseyev/TASS

6. The snowfall in the settlement of Borki, Novgorod Region.

Konstantin Chalabov/Sputnik Konstantin Chalabov/Sputnik

7. The Siberian village of Yermakovka with its wooden church, Omsk Region.

Alexey Malgavko/Sputnik Alexey Malgavko/Sputnik

8. Wooden houses in snow in the Karelian village called Kokoila.

Igor Podgorny/Sputnik Igor Podgorny/Sputnik

9. Nikolskoye village in Tatarstan.

Yegor Aleyev/TASS Yegor Aleyev/TASS

10. The “supermoon” in the Ivanovo Region.

Vladimir Smirnov/TASS Vladimir Smirnov/TASS

11. This ancient village of Zekhnovo in Arkhangelsk Region was established not later than the 16th century - and it is still inhabited!

Yury Kaver/Sputnik Yury Kaver/Sputnik

12. The locals in the Unara settlement in Siberia are ready for winter!

Dmitry Feoktistov/TASS Dmitry Feoktistov/TASS

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.