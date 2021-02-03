Beautiful Russian villages hidden in snow (PHOTOS)

1. The old Karelian village of Kinerma. The wooden church there was built at the end of the 17th century and preserved until now.
2. Nighttime at the Muromtsevo village, the Omsk Region.
3. A winter sunset in Siberia.
4. The Church of the Nativity in the village of Gimreka, Leningrad Region.
5. Northern Lights in the village of Teriberka, Murmansk Region.
6. The snowfall in the settlement of Borki, Novgorod Region.
7. The Siberian village of Yermakovka with its wooden church, Omsk Region.
8. Wooden houses in snow in the Karelian village called Kokoila.
9. Nikolskoye village in Tatarstan.
10. The “supermoon” in the Ivanovo Region.
11. This ancient village of Zekhnovo in Arkhangelsk Region was established not later than the 16th century - and it is still inhabited!
12. The locals in the Unara settlement in Siberia are ready for winter!
