New Year’s lights shine everywhere on the streets of St. Petersburg! (PHOTOS)

The Christmas tree on Palace Square and the city's main streets are decorated in a retro style this year. Take a look at these festive winter lights in St. Petersburg!

1. The winter in St. Petersburg is usually snowy, but the city’s streets get a festive makeover for the new year holidays. The main Christmas tree on the Palace Square was lit up with bright lights on December 20.

Irina Motina/Xinhua/Global Look Press Irina Motina/Xinhua/Global Look Press

2. It is decorated in a retro style that takes us back to the 1960s. The Christmas tree is adorned with traditional lights, flags and thousands of stylized toys. You will find another 48 small Christmas trees and 8 decorative installations in the surrounding area.

Irina Motina/Xinhua/Global Look Press Irina Motina/Xinhua/Global Look Press

3. Nevsky Prospekt, St. Peterbsburg’s main street, is decorated in a luxurious imperial style.

Alexander Galperin/Sputnik Alexander Galperin/Sputnik

4. There are floral motifs, “angel wings” and crowns of the Russian Empire. All of this is done in gold with red ornaments.

Legion Media Legion Media

5. In total, more than 60 Christmas trees have been installed throughout the city so that you can find holiday cheer in all neighborhoods!

Sergei Mikhailichenko/LightRocket/Getty Images Sergei Mikhailichenko/LightRocket/Getty Images

6. Huge glowing balls showed up on Moskovsky Prospekt.

EPA/TASS EPA/TASS

7. The bright design can be seen on the city's embankments as well. Griboyedov Canal is particularly welcoming with an installation shaped in the form of a heart.

Alexander Galperin/Sputnik Alexander Galperin/Sputnik

8. And a huge angel lights the way for passers-by in the evening.

The intersection of the Kryukov and the Griboyedov Canals. Peter Kovalev/TASS Peter Kovalev/TASS

9. On the Moika River, people can take a photo with LED Christmas trees in the background.

Alexei Danichev/Sputnik Alexei Danichev/Sputnik

10. Numerous bridges in the city center are decorated with glowing garlands. So luminous!

Alexander Demynchuk/TASS Alexander Demynchuk/TASS

11. Of course, there are several holiday fairs where people can drink hot tea, eat freshly baked pancakes, buy gifts and hang out with friends. One of the most beautiful fairs is located on Manezhnaya Square and even has an ice rink.

Alexei Danichev/Sputnik Alexei Danichev/Sputnik

12. A bus with a Father Frost’s orchestra drives through the city. Good luck not having fun in this atmosphere!

Alexander Galperin/Sputnik Alexander Galperin/Sputnik

