Moscow ranked 3rd best megacity in the world according to the UN

Russia’s capital overtook Sydney, London and Paris. And it tops the Infrastructure Development and the Quality of Life Dimension rankings!

Moscow was ranked third in the UN–HABITAT City Prosperity Index. UN experts analyzed the following developments in 29 major cities of the world: infrastructure, equity and social inclusion, quality of life, productivity, environmental sustainability and urban governance and legislation.

The Russian capital scored 67.98 points, coming third after Singapore (75.49) and Toronto (68.29). The top 10 also included Sydney, London, Paris, Madrid, Shanghai, Hong Kong and New York.

However, Moscow topped the Infrastructure Development Rating with 83.2 points, overtaking Hong Kong (78.16). The Infrastructure Development Index takes into account housing and social infrastructure, information and communications technology, urban mobility and other indicators.

Moscow also ranked first in the Quality of Life Dimension Ranking, which accounts for a total of 14 indicators, such as health, education, recreation, safety and others.

“The recognition of our city as a world leader in the quality of life and infrastructure development is a fair assessment of the huge positive changes in Moscow. The UN-Habitat index doesn’t give Moscow any formal advantages, but it helps to destroy existing stereotypes and proves that we are on the right track,” said Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin.

A final full version of the report will be published on March 31, 2022.

