Exotic Chukotka life through the eyes of Ida Taube (PHOTOS)

Russian photographer and artist Ida Taube has been living for 20 years in Chukotka, researching this remote mysterious land and national culture of the indigenous people. Ida took pictures of her friends - reindeer herders, hunters, walrus tusk carvers, craftsmen working with leather and fur. And her photographs depict how much she loves the resilient and strong people of Chukotka.
“These places hold ancient secrets of how a person can be in harmony with nature, with his neighbor and with himself,” Ida says. “Chukotka changes the angle of your perception of yourself and this world and reveals the depths of individuality.”
We took a closer look at how people live on this remote peninsula.
A keepsake cardIda Taube
Girls in fursIda Taube
Summer rainIda Taube
Lake Ravkergygytgyn (literally “clear lake”)Ida Taube
Beringia National Park. Sea Hunters FestivalIda Taube
Rockwell Kent styleIda Taube
Getting frozen. -40°C at KanchalanIda Taube
Whale AlleyIda Taube
People of Chukotka. A young guard of ancestral Totem (L)Ida Taube
‘Erakor’ reindeer breeders festival in AmguemaIda Taube
Point of referenceIda Taube
‘Smile of a fox’Ida Taube
Soccer on the edge of the worldIda Taube
Flowers of the Wrangel IslandIda Taube
Chukotka youthIda Taube
Anadyr, capital of ChukotkaIda Taube
The charm of the pristine nature of Beringia National ParkIda Taube
Chukotka sunIda Taube
The ‘Chukotka. Point of reference’ exhibition is on display at the State Oriental Museum in Moscow from March 10 to April 3, 2022.
