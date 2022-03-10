Exotic Chukotka life through the eyes of Ida Taube (PHOTOS)

Endless Arctic winter, permanent frost and people who have preserved the archaic way of life…

Russian photographer and artist Ida Taube has been living for 20 years in Chukotka, researching this remote mysterious land and national culture of the indigenous people. Ida took pictures of her friends - reindeer herders, hunters, walrus tusk carvers, craftsmen working with leather and fur. And her photographs depict how much she loves the resilient and strong people of Chukotka.

“These places hold ancient secrets of how a person can be in harmony with nature, with his neighbor and with himself,” Ida says. “Chukotka changes the angle of your perception of yourself and this world and reveals the depths of individuality.”

We took a closer look at how people live on this remote peninsula.

A keepsake card Ida Taube Ida Taube

Girls in furs Ida Taube Ida Taube

Summer rain Ida Taube Ida Taube

Lake Ravkergygytgyn (literally “clear lake”) Ida Taube Ida Taube

Beringia National Park. Sea Hunters Festival Ida Taube Ida Taube

Rockwell Kent style Ida Taube Ida Taube

Getting frozen. -40°C at Kanchalan Ida Taube Ida Taube

Whale Alley Ida Taube Ida Taube

People of Chukotka. A young guard of ancestral Totem (L) Ida Taube Ida Taube

‘Erakor’ reindeer breeders festival in Amguema Ida Taube Ida Taube

Point of reference Ida Taube Ida Taube

‘Smile of a fox’ Ida Taube Ida Taube

Soccer on the edge of the world Ida Taube Ida Taube

Flowers of the Wrangel Island Ida Taube Ida Taube

Chukotka youth Ida Taube Ida Taube

Anadyr, capital of Chukotka Ida Taube Ida Taube

The charm of the pristine nature of Beringia National Park Ida Taube Ida Taube

Chukotka sun Ida Taube Ida Taube

The ‘Chukotka. Point of reference’ exhibition is on display at the State Oriental Museum in Moscow from March 10 to April 3, 2022.

