Exotic Chukotka life through the eyes of Ida Taube (PHOTOS)

Endless Arctic winter, permanent frost and people who have preserved the archaic way of life…

Russian photographer and artist Ida Taube has been living for 20 years in Chukotka, researching this remote mysterious land and national culture of the indigenous people. Ida took pictures of her friends - reindeer herders, hunters, walrus tusk carvers, craftsmen working with leather and fur. And her photographs depict how much she loves the resilient and strong people of Chukotka.

“These places hold ancient secrets of how a person can be in harmony with nature, with his neighbor and with himself,” Ida says. “Chukotka changes the angle of your perception of yourself and this world and reveals the depths of individuality.”

We took a closer look at how people live on this remote peninsula. 

A keepsake card

Ida Taube
Girls in furs

Ida Taube
Summer rain

Ida Taube
Lake Ravkergygytgyn (literally “clear lake”)

Ida Taube
Beringia National Park. Sea Hunters Festival

Ida Taube
Rockwell Kent style

Ida Taube
Getting frozen. -40°C at Kanchalan

Ida Taube
Whale Alley

Ida Taube
People of Chukotka. A young guard of ancestral Totem (L)

Ida Taube
‘Erakor’ reindeer breeders festival in Amguema

Ida Taube
Point of reference

Ida Taube
‘Smile of a fox’

Ida Taube
Soccer on the edge of the world

Ida Taube
Flowers of the Wrangel Island

Ida Taube

Chukotka youth

Ida Taube
Anadyr, capital of Chukotka

Ida Taube
The charm of the pristine nature of Beringia National Park

Ida Taube
Chukotka sun

Ida Taube

The ‘Chukotka. Point of reference’ exhibition is on display at the State Oriental Museum in Moscow from March 10 to April 3, 2022.

