25 PHOTOS of Russia at night

It’s widely known that Moscow never sleeps, but what does it look like in the rest of the country when the sun goes down?

Fireworks in St. Petersburg.

Participants of the ‘White Nights’ marathon in St. Petersburg. In June, nighttime in the city lasts for about half an hour!

The ‘Scarlet Sails’ festival in St. Petersburg celebrating the student graduation night.

An iconic St. Petersburg drawbridge.

The Communal Bridge over the Yenisei River in the Siberian city Krasnoyarsk illuminated in the colors of the Russian flag.

The main square in the city of Tomsk.

The polar lights in the skies over Murmansk.

Summer lightning in Yekaterinburg.

Vladivostok night bay view of the Golden Bridge.

Vladivostok city view.

Nizhny Novgorod night illumination.

A busy pedestrian street in Nizhny Novgorod.

Night kremlin-view of the Siberian city of Tobolsk.

A wooden countryside house.

The Kul Sharif Mosque in Kazan.

Night stars in the skies over the Agydea Republic in the Caucasus.

A business center in Perm.

The ‘Sedov’ sail training ship at the port of Sabetta, Yamal peninsula, Russia.

The Solovetsky monastery, located on the Solovetsky archipelago in the White Sea.

Night view of the Sayano-Shushenskaya Dam on the Yenisei River.

The night silhouette of the Crimean ‘Kara Dag’, The Black Mount.

The Tula Kremlin.

Night illumination of the Moscow Kremlin.

Boats on the Moskva River in Moscow.

The Bolshoi Theater during the Circle of Light International Festival.

