Haunting views of Crimea’s Valley of Ghosts (PHOTOS)

When the fog falls on the slopes, these bizarre mountain structures acquire mysterious shapes. In them, people imagine different figures: some see animals and birds, while others even see Empress Catherine the Great.

1. The city of Alushta on the southern coast of the Crimean peninsula is surrounded by the Demerdzhi massif, where locals and travelers alike love to come and enjoy the scenic views. These places have probably Crimea’s most mysterious natural phenomenon - the Valley of Ghosts.

Legion Media Legion Media

2. From a scientific standpoint, this valley is a set of rock formations shaped by nature (with the help of water and wind) into bizarre configurations over the course of several thousand years.

Alexei Malgavko/Sputnik Alexei Malgavko/Sputnik

3. There are more than a hundred such erosion pillars in the valley, each with varying heights - from 10 to 25 meters - and different shapes. But how are they linked to ghosts?

Andrew Butko (CC BY-SA 3.0) Andrew Butko (CC BY-SA 3.0)

4. The mystique begins when the fog falls on the mountain slopes. Depending on the light and weather, people begin to see all sorts of images. And the weather changes several times a day here!

Legion Media Legion Media

5. "If you look into each stone and apply your imagination, you can see a lot of interesting things: figures in the form of people, animals, and their faces. It's like entering a world of motionless giant sculptures. And all this is at a great height, from which there is a stunning view," writes user Sergey.

Legion Media Legion Media

6. Here's another account from a traveler who was here at night: "Very creepy place, I saw all sorts of boogeymen and slendermen. If you happen to be here at night, I advise you to shine your light only under your feet so that you don't see scary shadows around you, and run away quickly to avoid being surrounded by the monsters. If you can't get enough of life's shocks and nightmares, then this place scores an A."

Legion Media Legion Media

7. Mountain "sculptures" even get their own names from tourists: here is the "profile" of the sphinx, here is the Giant, three dwarfs, an eagle, a gorilla and even Catherine the Great. One cluster of rocks is called "devil's fingers".

Legion Media Legion Media

8. Of course, the locals also have a legend associated with the Valley of Ghosts. The name of Demerdzhi is translated from Crimean Tatar as "Blacksmith Mountain". In ancient times, on top of the mountain was a blacksmith workshop, where nomads forged their arms. The heat was so strong that it dried up streams and gardens. One woman climbed the mountain and asked the chief to leave the mountain, and he killed her. Then the mountain trembled, and all the villains turned to stone. There have been earthquakes here, and the last one was in 1927.

Legion Media Legion Media

9. The way to the valley lies through an old-growth forest, which is home to rare plants and animals, and the medieval fortress of Funa (“Smoky”).

Legion Media Legion Media

10. The hike requires much physical training and good shoes, especially in the rain, when the rocks become slippery. From the nearest place to park your car, the walk is about 6 km to the top of the valley.

Legion Media Legion Media

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.