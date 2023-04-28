In Russia’s Far North, you can find HEATED bus stops. What are they like?

In the northern cities of Russia, life goes on, even during extremely harsh winters.

People go to school, to work and they prefer public, rather than personal transport (which needs to be additionally equipped for winter).

And, to avoid turning into an icicle while waiting for the bus, many cities, such as Salekhard and Labytnangi, have installed modern, heated stops.

One side of such a stop is outdoor, mostly for use in warmer weather, while the other side is indoor and heated. It’s on average around +10°C inside and about -15°C outside, which is cold for spring.

The bus stop also has an electronic display, which shows the bus timetable. Right away, it is clear how long to wait for yours. At some stops, there are also coffee machines in the indoor section. So you can also get warm from the inside!

Similar stops can be found in Yakutsk, Norilsk and Surgut. In Kemerovo, the stops are outdoor only, but they have a heater that turns on when the temperature drops below -5°C.

