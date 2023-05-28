The most popular summer resorts in Russia (PHOTOS)

The majority of Russian citizens spend their holidays within the country; in summer, they don’t just go to relax at the seaside, but also venture out to see new natural or architectural attractions their vast country has to offer.

1. Sochi, Krasnodar Territory

This city on the Black Sea coast heads the list of summer travel destinations year after year. It has a pleasant subtropical climate, a variety of equipped and “wild” beaches, cafes, discos - and picturesque mountains around it. For those who want to improve their health, there are also dozens of different health spas, as well as real thermal springs (read more here).

2. Anapa, Krasnodar Territory

Krasnodar Territory is, overall, the most “resorty” place in Russia, with a very well-developed tourist infrastructure. Apart from Sochi, the resort cities of Gelendzhik, Tuapse and the surroundings of the Taman Peninsula are really popular. The city of Anapa is famous as the main children’s resort. The sea depth near the coasts of Anapa is shallow and the entrance to the water is especially convenient for children. Adults, of course, will be interested in visiting sand dunes and walking through the ancient city.

3. The southern coast of Crimea

Crimea has a very diverse nature and climate; there’s steppes, mountains and subtropics. The most popular places for holidays are located on the southern coast of the peninsula. Yalta, Sudak, Alushta are cities with great beaches, sanatoriums and a rich cultural life. Aside from that, wine tourism is very developed here – visiting wineries and tasting wines is a must!

4. Chemal, the Republic of Altai

A journey through the mountains of Altai is a dream for many fans of hiking. There are trails for different training levels, hiking bases, but what’s most important – the opportunity to witness the unique beauty of Siberia. The small village of Chemal turns into a true tourist center during summer. Nearby, there’s the rock island Patmos with a monastery, the Museum of Altai Life, trout lakes, equestrian bases, as well as hiking bases for travelers who enjoy river rafting.

5. Lake Elton, Volgograd Region

The largest salt lake in Europe (with a surface area of more than 150 square kilometers) is located in the south of Russia. At sundowns and sunrises, the lake turns golden-pink – because of Dunaliella salina microorganisms and the reflection of its sandy bottom in clear water. There are hiking bases on the shores of Lake Elton, where all those who want to enjoy the beauty of this lake stay (read more about Russia’s many colorful lakes here).

6. Lake Baikal, Irkutsk Region and the Republic of Buryatia

Lake Baikal is one of the most popular holiday destinations in Russia year-round. While people visit in winter to see the extraordinary ice, summer is the time for outdoor recreation, trips along the Circum–Baikal railway and, of course, for getting acquainted with the ancient culture of these parts.

7. Zelenogradsk, Kaliningrad Region

The resorts of the Baltic Sea are colder than the south of the country, but they are no less interesting. The city of Zelenogradsk is one of the most visited places in summer, famous for its wide sandy beaches with dunes and for its old European architecture. It’s also dubbed the “city of cats”. Zelenogradsk has a cat museum ‘Murarium’, a lot of cat-themed art objects, a cat traffic light and even a special personality – a cat-chief – who ensures that all the street cats are vigorous, cheerful and well-fed!

8. Lake Seliger, Tver Region

This is an unbelievably popular place for outdoor camping. In reality, Seliger is not just one lake, but about thirty bodies of water of different depths and sizes. Aside from beaches and kayaking, Seliger also attracts pilgrims. Seliger has one of the most beautiful island monasteries, the Nilo-Stolobensky Monastery.

9. St. Petersburg

June in the Russian north is the time of White Nights and many citizens of the country strive to witness them specifically in St. Petersburg. Drawn bridges, old architecture and rooftop walks – this is a truly romantic adventure. Read more about what happens in the city in summer here.

10. Ladoga Skerries National Park, the Republic of Karelia

This small republic in the northwest of Russia is rich with blue lakes, marble canyons and mountain forests with colossal boulders. Ladoga Skerries is one of the most beautiful national parks with a hundred islands and bays lost in the Karelian forests. There’s also Baltic seals!

