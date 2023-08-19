Yekaterinburg, the capital of the Urals, marks its 300th anniversary

The city was founded on November 18, 1723, by decree of Emperor Peter the Great, but its ‘City Day’ is officially celebrated on the third Saturday of August (August 19 in 2023). The name of the city was given in honor of Empress Catherine I, wife of Peter the Great.

The city in 1909. Sergey Prokudin-Gorsky Sergey Prokudin-Gorsky

The history of Yekaterinburg began with an ironworks in the center of the city, which operated until 1808. And up until the end of the 19th century, among other things, most of the coins of the Russian Empire were minted in the city. A historical square with several museums now occupies the site of the old workshops.

The city in 1909. Sergey Prokudin-Gorsky Sergey Prokudin-Gorsky

In Soviet times, Yekaterinburg (which, from 1924-1991, was named Sverdlovsk, after the revolutionary Yakov Sverdlov) became a major industrial center.

Legion Media Legion Media

During the Great Patriotic War, the legendary T-34 tank was produced there and after the war, - quarry excavators and steam-hydraulic presses. Because of this, Yekaterinburg has also become a heavy engineering industry leader.

Legion Media Legion Media

The architectural appearance of the city is mainly formed by buildings in the style of Soviet constructivism. And, in 1991, the only subway in the Urals was opened there. It connects the ‘Uralmash’ factory district with the historical center and the outskirts.

Legion Media Legion Media

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.