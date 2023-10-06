Unreal Northern Lights in Kaliningrad Region!

The brightest colors appeared in the sky at around 1 am local time. First, the sky was colored green, then red “poles” appeared.
Although Sovetsk is far from the Arctic Circle, situated on the 55th latitude, the Northern Lights can still be seen here several times a year!
