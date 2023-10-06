Unreal Northern Lights in Kaliningrad Region!

Photographer Adriana Romanova took these shots on the embankment of the Neman River in the town of Sovetsk last week.

The brightest colors appeared in the sky at around 1 am local time. First, the sky was colored green, then red “poles” appeared.

Although Sovetsk is far from the Arctic Circle, situated on the 55th latitude, the Northern Lights can still be seen here several times a year!

