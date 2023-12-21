Why Nizhny Novgorod is the capital of sunsets!

One of Russia's largest cities is often referred to in travel guides as the "capital of sunsets''. There, in June-August, a music festival of the same name takes place, during which guests meet the sunsets on the Nizhnevolzhskaya Embankment.

Danil Sergeev/Getty Images Danil Sergeev/Getty Images

Numerous tourists began paying attention in earnest to the sunsets of Nizhny Novgorod in 2019. The topic was picked up by local journalists and then, by those working in the tourism industry.

Vladimir Pesnya/Sputnik Vladimir Pesnya/Sputnik

Nizhny Novgorod is located on the high bank of the Volga River – it offers a view of the Volga and Oka arrow, which is especially beautiful during sunsets.

Vladimir Smirnov/TASS Vladimir Smirnov/TASS

The best shots are taken at the end of June, when the sun sets exactly above this arrow. It looks incredible!

Legion Media Legion Media

