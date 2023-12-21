Why Nizhny Novgorod is the capital of sunsets!

Numerous tourists began paying attention in earnest to the sunsets of Nizhny Novgorod in 2019. The topic was picked up by local journalists and then, by those working in the tourism industry.
Nizhny Novgorod is located on the high bank of the Volga River – it offers a view of the Volga and Oka arrow, which is especially beautiful during sunsets.
The best shots are taken at the end of June, when the sun sets exactly above this arrow. It looks incredible!
