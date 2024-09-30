Four lighthouse churches in Russia (PHOTOS)

These churches not only bring spiritual light, but also light the way for sailors. Discover the stories behind these Russian lighthouse churches.

1. Church of the Holy Blessed Peter and Fevronia of Murom

Vitaly Timkyv/Sputnik Vitaly Timkyv/Sputnik

The church on the Admiral Serebryakov Embankment in Novorossiysk was consecrated in 2022 by Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill. It was built according to the design of architect Fyodor Afuksenidi.

The church is easy to spot thanks to its openwork dome and crosses made of anchors, which are installed on the columns. At the same time, it operates as a lighthouse, showing the way to ships heading to Novorossiysk and Gelendzhik.

2. Church of the Nativity of Christ

Sergei Mikhailovich Prokudin-Gorskii Collection (Library of Congress) Sergei Mikhailovich Prokudin-Gorskii Collection (Library of Congress)

This church, built in the 18th century on the shore of Lake Beloye, has a tragic past. During the construction of the Volga-Baltic Waterway, dozens of villages with all their buildings were flooded, including the village of Krokhino.

Ilya Timin/Sputnik Ilya Timin/Sputnik

The miraculously preserved Church of the Nativity is the only building that remains of it. It was saved from destruction by… a lighthouse, which was located above the dome. The builders of the Volga-Balt used it to mark the mouth of the Sheksna River and the entrance to Lake Beloye. Large-sized ships passing through the local flood zone were guided by the signal of the church lighthouse.

Over time, the church fell into disrepair and its dome collapsed. But, several years ago, the church began to be restored. In 2024, for the first time in many years, a light was lit on the bell tower of the lighthouse.

3. Church of the Ascension on Sekirnaya Mountain

Pavel Lvov/Sputnik Pavel Lvov/Sputnik

The oldest church-lighthouse in Russia is located in the Solovetsky Monastery. The monastery can only be reached by water, so the monks mastered the seafaring business: In the 16th century, they used wooden three-masted ships and, in the 19th century, they founded their own steamship company. So, the Solovetsky Monastery simply had to have a lighthouse. And so it was built. In 1862, it was lit on the bell tower of the Church of the Ascension of the Lord on Sekirnaya Mountain. It’s lit manually from August to November. The lighthouse is still in operation today.

4. Church of St. Nicholas of Myra in Malorechenskoye

Konstantin Mikhalchevsky /Sputnik Konstantin Mikhalchevsky /Sputnik

The tallest church in Crimea is located in the village of Malorechenskoye, near Alushta. It was built in 2006. The lighthouse lantern is enclosed in a ball, which is located under the main cross of the church. Although this church is not included in the nautical charts, it can be used as a lighthouse.

The church's exterior and interior decoration are related to the maritime theme: visitors can see anchors and ship chains, sailboats and even constellations by which sailors use to navigate. The Museum of Water Disasters is also located there.

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Telegram channel Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

weekly email newsletter Enable push notifications on our website

website Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.