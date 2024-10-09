Meet ‘Miss Russia 2024’ – Valentina Alexeeva (PHOTOS)

Valentina Alexeeva is from Cheboksary (Chuvashia) and has officially become the country's top beauty. Here's what we know about her:
She studies at the Pirogov Medical University in Moscow and, in the future, wants to become a doctor and help people.
Besides studying, Valentina is involved in fitness, yoga and dance. She used to be fond of ballet, but now she devotes herself more and more to science.
In one of the contest videos, Valentina said she wanted to show by her example that ‘Miss Russia’ can not only be beautiful, but also well-educated.
Her favorite books are ‘Crime and Punishment’ by Dostoevsky and ‘Catcher in the Rye’ by Salinger. Her favorite food is pelmeni (dumplings) and Chuvash 'khupla' pie with meat and potatoes.
At the contest, Valentina represented the ‘Bird of Happiness’ charity project in the form of a white swan. She said the main task of the project was to help sick children.
The girl also performed a dance in a bright, Chuvash-style costume. The red and green dress was decorated with embroidery with traditional Chuvash patterns.
More than 85 girls from different regions of Russia took part in the competition and only 50 reached the finals.
The winner receives a crown as well as a cash prize of 1 million rubles (about $11,000). The contestants in second and third place will receive grants to study at universities in Russia.
The ‘Miss Russia’ contest has been held annually since 1993. Any single girls ages 18 to 23 years old can try their luck.
‘Miss Russia 2024’ will travel to Mexico in November to participate in the ‘Miss Universe 2024’ contest.
