10 ideas for a rainy day in Moscow

Nature has no bad weather, especially if you can observe its whims without going outside. So, we put together a new listicle of what you can do in the capital in the rain and not regret the lost time.

1 Go to a museum

Moscow has many museums where you can spend the whole day. For example, go on a journey through eras and styles at the Tretyakov Gallery or the Pushkin Museum. Or immerse yourself in history in the museums of the Moscow Kremlin: for example, visit ancient cathedrals or check out luxurious coronation outfits and royal regalia in the Armory Chamber.

2 Listen to an orca (killer whale) singing at the Moskvarium

The oceanarium at VDNKh is an excellent solution for those who dream of traveling to distant seas and oceans. It is home to more than 12,000 inhabitants of marine and freshwater bodies. You can take part in feeding octopuses, watch open training sessions with dolphins, beluga whales and killer whales: these marine animals participate in shows, demonstrating amazing tricks!

3 Admire the stars at the Moscow Planetarium

Imagine: just you (and a few others) and the stars. The Moscow Planetarium shows full-dome movies about the planets of our Solar System, which take viewers into deep space. Travel inside a nebula, see the deserts of Mars and the mountains on the rings of Saturn… What could be more exciting?

4 Relax in a water park

There are a dozen indoor water parks in the capital, where it's easy to imagine yourself on a tropical island. Enjoy a carefree vacation, ride the dizzying slides and forget about the chilly fall weather outside your window – sounds like the perfect plan!

5 Take a stroll through movie studios

A tour of the ‘Gorky Film Studios’ will surprise even the most advanced movie buffs – it's a complete immersion into its history. And, at the same time, an introduction to the work of various workshops (from the costumes to voice-overs and dubbing), which are involved in the creation of movies. And, at the ‘Mosfilm’ studio, you can walk along the “streets” of old Moscow or St. Petersburg and take a peek into a real film set.

6 Hang out in GUM

The main department store of the country is a real legend. At the end of the 19th century, GUM (which stands for: ‘Gosudarstvenny Universalny Magazin or ‘State Department Store’) was the largest shopping center in Europe. It perfectly blended into the Red Square ensemble and still amazes visitors with its magnificent glass roof. By the way, fixed prices were first introduced there. Today, you can easily spend a few hours shopping in it. And then, move to one of the restaurants or relax watching a movie in the cinema.

7 Visit “Russian Disneyland”

‘Dream Island’ is the largest indoor amusement park in Europe! Inside, there are dozens of dizzying rides for all ages. You can take a boat ride on a lake where dinosaurs live, tickle your nerves in an abandoned house, fly like a bird and take a trip among the ruins of an ancient temple.

8 Take a tour of the Moscow subway

The stations in the capital's subway are real architectural monuments. Why not take shelter from the rain in the subway and, at the same time, admire the marvelous stained glass windows at ‘Novoslobodskaya’ station, look at the portrait of Benjamin Franklin at ‘Elektrozavodskaya’ station, make a wish at the bronze sculptures at ‘Revolution Square’ station or get acquainted with the longest station – ‘Vorobyovy Gory’.

9 Warm up in a teahouse

If you don’t feel like rushing anywhere, you can spend time in a teahouse or coffee shop, which are literally on every corner in the capital. In fall, many of them have themed festivals with seasonal drinks. Warm teas with herbs and berries, mulled wine and ‘sbiten’ (a honey-based beverage) appear on the menu. By the way, Moscow has its own blend – black tea with strawberries, black and red currants, rosebuds, orange slices, cornflower and safflower petals.

10 Take a ride on the longest tram route

The easiest way to see a lot of Moscow sights is to take a ride on tram No. 39 from the ‘Universitet’ subway station to ‘Chistye Prudy’: The 18-kilometer route passes through Moscow's historic districts and goes over the Bolshoi Ustyinsky and Komissariatsky bridges.

