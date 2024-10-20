7 most picturesque places for walks in St. Petersburg in the fall (PHOTOS)

Fall is made for rustling leaves in the Tauride Garden and wandering along the Fontanka Embankment with a tea in hand. Don't believe it? Then grab an umbrella and a warm scarf and go for a walk in Russia's most romantic city!

1. Summer Garden

imageBROKER/Alexander Makarov/Getty Images imageBROKER/Alexander Makarov/Getty Images

The Summer Garden was Peter the Great's favorite creation and a triumph of landscape design at the time. Marble sculptures, slender alleys with gazebos, a colorful variety of fall foliage – the park looks especially bright in this season. And, if you get cold, there are many cafes along the way, where you can hide from the weather.

2. Tauride Garden

Legion Media Legion Media

The garden near the Tauride Palace is one of the most popular places for walks in St. Petersburg. There are old oaks and linden trees, picturesque alleys and a greenhouse with exotic plants. Well, and the bridge over the pond often becomes a background for photo shoots.

3. Mikhailovsky Garden

Legion Media Legion Media

Near the Mikhailovsky Palace (Russian Museum), in the very center of the city, there is also a cozy garden. From there, you can enjoy views of the Church of the Savior on the Blood, the Griboedov Canal and the Ethnographic Museum. In the garden itself, the Rossi pavilion from 1825 with columns and a terrace has been well preserved.

4. St. Isaac's Cathedral

Legion Media Legion Media

The views of St. Isaac's Cathedral are impressive, both inside and out. And, if you climb the colonnade, you'll see the whole city in fall colors.

5. New Holland

Anton Vaganov/TASS Anton Vaganov/TASS

An island in the center of St. Petersburg with something for everyone. The heart of New Holland is the “bottle”, a former 19th century prison that has become a cultural space with cafes, stores and hobby sections.

6. Peter & Paul Fortress

Legion Media Legion Media

The Peter and Paul Fortress is the first structure of St. Petersburg. Today, it is a UNESCO monument and one of the most interesting museums in the city. And, every midday, the traditional noon shot is fired from the Naryshkin Bastion. Read all about the history of this tradition here.

7. Yelagin Island

Legion Media Legion Media

This island in the northern part of St. Petersburg belonged to statesman Ivan Yelagin in the 16th century. There, he built a luxurious palace and laid out a park in the English style. However, already in the 19th century, the palace passed to the Imperial Romanov family and the park was opened to all comers. The park is divided by many ponds, channels and canals and you can walk around it all day long.

