A lake - and all the fish - have retreated underground in Russia’s Vladimir Region

A 20-meter deep lake in Sakantsi Forest in Russia’s Vladimir Region has disappeared underground. The regional head of the Water Resources and Water Management, Ivan Shaposhnikov, told Interfax that it’s the result of an ongoing karst formation process.

According to him, soil erosion has created voids - and all the water and fish have gone. “It’s likely that the place of erosion will be flooded and the lake will be restored. At the moment there’s a void in place of the lake,” Shaposhnikov noted.

