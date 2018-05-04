From most to least beautiful: 10 amber souvenirs to bring home from Russia’s Kaliningrad (Photos)

Want something impressive to brighten up your household interior? Check out these works of art that you might find during your trip to Russia.

Russia’s westernmost point, Kaliningrad Region, has been famous for its amber production since Soviet times. Back then, the stone enjoyed wide popularity with people coming to Kaliningrad from all over the Soviet Union to get amber souvenirs, jewelry, or interior décor.

It wasn’t only popular among the public, but the elite as well. Just have a look at the amber chandelier from the Stalin era that was discovered in the storerooms of the Kaliningrad Amber Factory a few years ago.

Chandeliers like this hung in the column hall of the House of Unions in Moscow, and it’s no surprise that such works of art were often presented to foreign guests. For instance, in 1960 a special amber model of the Lenin nuclear icebreaker was made as a gift for U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower. A copy of it is kept in the Amber Museum in Kaliningrad.

Want something as impressive like this to brighten up your household interior? Check out these works of art that you might find during your trip to Russia.

Not ready to spend a fortune on these masterpieces? You can always check out the many souvenir stores offering amber products for any pocket. But beware: there are many objects that might not necessarily impress…

Want to find something more unique and modern? Check out these five jewelry designers that do their best to return amber to its former glory.

