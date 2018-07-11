Moscow to transform its only monorail into 'floating' park (PHOTOS)

The monorail line connecting Timiryazevskaya and VDNKh metro stations in the north-eastern part of the Russian capital has been earmarked for major reconstruction works.
The authorities plan to put the trains back on ground level tracks, connect them to the tram line, and use the vacated space above ground to build a new 4.7-km long park much like New York’s High Line Park created on a former railroad spur.
Architects from the Moscow-based WOWHAUS bureau, who may design the park, have already suggested walking paths, greenhouses, cafes, childrens’ areas, sports grounds, and even a public swimming pool.
Built in 2004, the monorail line was great for locals during their daily commute, but with the opening of new metro stations and the Moscow Central Circle (or Ring Railway) it has lost one-third of its passenger traffic, and is now a financial burden.
The authorities decided to reconstruct the line and slowed down the train traffic to one every half hour. It’s expected that monorail trains will join the tram network in 2019.
