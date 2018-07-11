Moscow to transform its only monorail into 'floating' park (PHOTOS)

The monorail line connecting Timiryazevskaya and VDNKh metro stations in the north-eastern part of the Russian capital has been earmarked for major reconstruction works.

The authorities plan to put the trains back on ground level tracks, connect them to the tram line, and use the vacated space above ground to build a new 4.7-km long park much like New York’s High Line Park created on a former railroad spur.

Department of construction of the city of Moscow Department of construction of the city of Moscow

Architects from the Moscow-based WOWHAUS bureau, who may design the park, have already suggested walking paths, greenhouses, cafes, childrens’ areas, sports grounds, and even a public swimming pool.