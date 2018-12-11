10 Russian songs for your ultimate New Year’s playlist

Why not add some Russian flavor to your Christmas and New Year parties? Check out these atmospheric tunes we’ve handpicked for you - nostalgic Soviet songs mixed with contemporary pop and rap music will make you want to dance, sing along, and raise a glass of champagne in the air!
1. Antokha MC, Ivan Dorn - “Novogodnaya”
2. Mumiy Troll - “S Novym Godom, Kroshka”
3. Diskoteka Avariya - “Novogodnaya”
4. Eduard Hil - “Zima”
5. Ptakha - “Mandariny”
6. Zemfira - “Sneg”
7. VIA “Dobry Molodtsy” - “Pesnya o Snezhinke”
8. Steklovata – “Novy God”
9. Alsou - “Zimny Son”
10. Aida Semyonovna - “Lesnoy Olen’”
