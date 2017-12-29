10 songs from Soviet movies that’ll get you in the New Year mood!

If you’re cooking the festive dinner or preparing to party with friends, pump up the volume with this holiday playlist!

1. Three white horses (Magicians, 1982)

"Three white horses" is a bouncy, jolly song from the movie "Magicians," and can be heard everywhere in Russia during the New Year holiday season. The singer is Larisa Dolina.

From the song:

And three white horses are taking me away

Into the snowy and resonant distance,

Three white horses,

December, January, and February!

2. Five minutes (Carnival Night, 1956)

"Song about five minutes" from the movie “Carnival Night” is probably the most famous Russian New Year melody. Although the movie was released in 1956, it is regularly shown on Russian TV every year during the New Year holidays. The song is performed by the popular singer Lyudmila Gurchenko.

From the song:

Five minutes, five minutes.

The clock will soon be striking,

Five minutes, five minutes,

Those of you who are fallen out, make it up.

3. The smile (Carnival Night, 1956)

You still believe Russians never smile? The other memorable song from the “Carnival Night” movie explains that if Soviet people smile, there will always be a warm atmosphere in their homes!

From the song:

If you happened walking frowning out of the house

If you are not happy with the way your morning went

May there will be a smile coming from a stranger

To make that stranger seem to you as if your good old friend

4. Wake up and sing (Gentlemen of Fortune, 1971)

The optimistic song by Larisa Modrusa in this Soviet comedy turns criminals, nicknamed “gentlemen of fortune,” around and changes their lives. Would you consider changing your life listening to these words?

From the song:

Wake up and sing, wake up and sing,

Try even once in your life

Do not lose the smile in your open eyes.

Though the success is capricious,

It chooses persons who can laugh at themselves.

Sing when falling asleep, sing while sleeping, wake up and sing.

5. Snow falls (The Old New Year, 1980)

This song is based on a Boris Pasternak poem and was performed in “The Old New Year” movie. The verse talks about the Old New Year using the Julian calendar, which Russians still celebrate on the night of Jan. 13-14.

From the song:

Snow is falling, falling down.

The geraniums are trying

To befriend the sparkles flying

Past the window’s woven bound.

6. The Old New Year (Master of stained-glass, 1987)

Another soulful melody, it’s also called “The Twelve Days,” and is based on a 1975 poem by Andrei Voznesensky. It became a popular song when performed by Soviet sex symbol Alexander Abdulov in the movie about the poet.

From the song:

From the first to the thirteenth of our January

The old phone numbers are calling itself.

The illumination is already let down,

but the candles are not being lit,

From the first to the thirteenth

Wives do not wait for their husbands.

7. Snow is whirling (Counteraction, 1985)

This fascinating song was written in 1981 and recorded by the Soviet band “The Flame.” It was performed in the TV serial “Counteraction,” and today it remains one of the most romantic melodies in Soviet movies.

From the song:

Snow is whirling, flying and melting

And making blizzard accompanied by ground wind goes in circle

Winter covers, covers

Everything that was until you.

8. There will be no one in the house (The Irony of Fate, 1975)

The poem written by Boris Pasternak in 1931 was put to music and performed in the most famous Soviet New Year movie “The Irony of Fate.” What is your favorite song from this movie?

From the song:

There'll be no one in the house

Save for twilight. All alone

Winter's day seen in the space that's

Made by curtains left undrawn.

9. January Snowstorm (Ivan Vasilievich Changes Profession, 1973)

This song is about falling in love despite the winter frost, and reminds people they need to appreciate the moment.

From the song:

The January snowstorm is clangoring,

And downpours are sparingly beating,

And stars are rushing in a circle,

And towns are making noise.

People can't see each other,

They pass by each other,

People lose each other,

And then never can find each other.

10. And it snows (The career of Dima Gorin, 1961)

This song by Soviet star Maya Kristalinskaya is still one of the most performed even today. Based on a poem by Evgeny Evtushenko, it thanks snow for help in finding love.

And it snows, and it snows,

And everything gleams and flows,

I thank the snow,

For that, you are in my fate,

I thank you, snow.

What is your favorite Russian New Year movie? Check this list and share your comments below!

