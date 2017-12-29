10 songs from Soviet movies that’ll get you in the New Year mood!

"Three white horses" is a bouncy, jolly song from the movie "Magicians," and can be heard everywhere in Russia during the New Year holiday season. The singer is Larisa Dolina.
From the song:
And three white horses are taking me away
Into the snowy and resonant distance,
Three white horses,
December, January, and February!
"Song about five minutes" from the movie “Carnival Night” is probably the most famous Russian New Year melody. Although the movie was released in 1956, it is regularly shown on Russian TV every year during the New Year holidays. The song is performed by the popular singer Lyudmila Gurchenko.
From the song:
Five minutes, five minutes.
The clock will soon be striking,
Five minutes, five minutes,
Those of you who are fallen out, make it up.
You still believe Russians never smile? The other memorable song from the “Carnival Night” movie explains that if Soviet people smile, there will always be a warm atmosphere in their homes!
From the song:
If you happened walking frowning out of the house
If you are not happy with the way your morning went
May there will be a smile coming from a stranger
To make that stranger seem to you as if your good old friend
The optimistic song by Larisa Modrusa in this Soviet comedy turns criminals, nicknamed “gentlemen of fortune,” around and changes their lives. Would you consider changing your life listening to these words?
From the song:
Wake up and sing, wake up and sing,
Try even once in your life
Do not lose the smile in your open eyes.
Though the success is capricious,
It chooses persons who can laugh at themselves.
Sing when falling asleep, sing while sleeping, wake up and sing.
This song is based on a Boris Pasternak poem and was performed in “The Old New Year” movie. The verse talks about the Old New Year using the Julian calendar, which Russians still celebrate on the night of Jan. 13-14.
From the song:
Snow is falling, falling down.
The geraniums are trying
To befriend the sparkles flying
Past the window’s woven bound.
Another soulful melody, it’s also called “The Twelve Days,” and is based on a 1975 poem by Andrei Voznesensky. It became a popular song when performed by Soviet sex symbol Alexander Abdulov in the movie about the poet.
From the song:
From the first to the thirteenth of our January
The old phone numbers are calling itself.
The illumination is already let down,
but the candles are not being lit,
From the first to the thirteenth
Wives do not wait for their husbands.
This fascinating song was written in 1981 and recorded by the Soviet band “The Flame.” It was performed in the TV serial “Counteraction,” and today it remains one of the most romantic melodies in Soviet movies.
From the song:
Snow is whirling, flying and melting
And making blizzard accompanied by ground wind goes in circle
Winter covers, covers
Everything that was until you.
The poem written by Boris Pasternak in 1931 was put to music and performed in the most famous Soviet New Year movie “The Irony of Fate.” What is your favorite song from this movie?
From the song:
There'll be no one in the house
Save for twilight. All alone
Winter's day seen in the space that's
Made by curtains left undrawn.
This song is about falling in love despite the winter
From the song:
The January snowstorm is clangoring,
And downpours are sparingly beating,
And stars are rushing in a circle,
And towns are making noise.
People can't see each other,
They pass by each other,
People lose each other,
And then never can find each other.
This song by Soviet star Maya Kristalinskaya is still one of the most performed even today. Based on a poem by Evgeny Evtushenko, it thanks
And it snows, and it snows,
And everything gleams and flows,
I thank the snow,
For that, you are in my fate,
I thank you, snow.
What is your favorite Russian New Year movie? Check this list and share your comments below!
