Why Soviet work safety posters resembled horror movies

Do not walk under the transmission shaft
Securely fasten everything on the plank beds
Workers above. Do not stand under the post
Cover your hair
Do not open the covers above the swingle until the machine comes to a complete halt
Watch out for the buffers
Do not clutter the work area
Look where you are stepping
Know what to do if someone is electrocuted. If disconnection is not possible, cut the wires
Securely attach yourself when working on roofs
Do not extinguish the electromotor with water. Water conducts electricity
Do not remove the drive belt with your foot
Do not wear a belt when moving around
Bend the nails
Caution when using a hoe
Caution when using a pitchfork
Do not step on dropped fish
Lay the bricks correctly
Do not check the voltage with your finger
Beware of getting hit by the fish scoop!
Look where you're walking
Caution when stretching the wires
Do not carry bottles without caps (the sign on the bottle reads “acid”)
Watch out for spray. It will burn
I was drunk at work!
Do not wipe the drum when in motion
Do not use a sledgehammer if loosely attached
Daydreamer, do not maim your friends!
Put the elbow rest closer to the stone
Be more careful with the shovel
