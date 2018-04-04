First exchange office for cryptocurrency opens in Moscow

The first crypto exchange office in Russia -
Meanwhile, the exchange rate is rather high at the moment: On April 3, it cost 455,000 rubles ($7,900) buy one bitcoin from
According to Russian media, the company plans to open more offices in Moscow’s business centers. Some internet users say Sbercoin’s office design is similar to that of Russia’s major bank, Sberbank, which has distanced itself from the crypto exchanger.
Russian banks don’t currently exchange cryptocurrency for real money, but the State Duma is considering a bill to change this.
