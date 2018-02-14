23 postcards to say ‘I love you’ in Tsarist Russia

‘What do I need your fidelity for? Show me your love instead’: They knew how to cut to the chase in the 19th century.

Lovebirds exchanged affectionate letters long before Tinder and Telegram stickers - nothing shows how much you love (lust after) someone better than a card...well, maybe flowers and chocolate.

#1

“A hot minute of love…”

#2

While two ladies enjoy small talk, the pair in the top-left corner are getting down and dirty.

#3

Sometimes women go for broke.

#4

Passionate lovers are always keen to impress: In this case fancy dress seems to be doing the trick.

#5

Try taking her for a ride on Valentine’s Day.

#6

A passionate kiss by a crooked fence - so romantic.

#7

Staged scenes were popular among 19th century card makers.

#8

This is how it all starts. “I’m in love.”

#9

Game over. “Engaged.”

#10

And the final step. “Wedded.”

#11

What goes around comes around. “Divorced.”

#12

“I’m waiting for your affection.”

#13

What the hell is that at the bottom?

#14

Probably best not to give you lover eggs for Valentine’s Day.

#15

Flowers are always better.

#16

Just look at the effect they have on a woman!

#17

A picnic in a quiet solitary place will also do.

#18

“So good to be together!”

#19

“Oh, why was that night so good? I wish my heart had not been aching, my soul had not been suffering.”

#20

“In the hour of separation my chest aches; kiss me harder for the last time and remember the pledge of devotion.”

#21

Hardcore romantics of the 19th century would share a cigarette.

#22

“Come sooner, kiss me tenderly.”

#23

“What do I need your fidelity for? Show me your love instead.”

