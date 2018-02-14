23 postcards to say ‘I love you’ in Tsarist Russia

Lovebirds exchanged affectionate letters long before Tinder and Telegram stickers - nothing shows how much you love (lust after) someone better than a card...well, maybe flowers and chocolate.
#1
“A hot minute of love…”
#2
While two ladies enjoy small talk, the pair in the top-left corner are getting down and dirty.
#3
Sometimes women go for broke.
#4
Passionate lovers are always keen to impress: In this case fancy dress seems to be doing the trick.
#5
Try taking her for a ride on Valentine’s Day.
#6
A passionate kiss by a crooked fence - so romantic.
#7
Staged scenes were popular among 19th century card makers.
#8
This is how it all starts. “I’m in love.”
#9
Game over. “Engaged.”
#10
And the final step. “Wedded.”
#11
What goes around comes around. “Divorced.”
#12
“I’m waiting for your affection.”
#13
What the hell is that at the bottom?
#14
Probably best not to give you lover eggs for Valentine’s Day.
#15
Flowers are always better.
#16
Just look at the effect they have on a woman!
#17
A picnic in a quiet solitary place will also do.
#18
“So good to be together!”
#19
“Oh, why was that night so good? I wish my heart had not been aching, my soul had not been suffering.”
#20
“In the hour of separation my chest aches; kiss me harder for the last time and remember the pledge of devotion.”
#21
Hardcore romantics of the 19th century would share a cigarette.
#22
“Come sooner, kiss me tenderly.”
#23
“What do I need your fidelity for? Show me your love instead.”
Failed to buy flowers on Valentine's Day? The 24/7 flower shop is a lifesaver.
