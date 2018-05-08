"The story of how the Red Army saved Europe from the Nazis is being wiped from Western history books," RT’s new documentary claimsRT
“The story of how the Red Army saved Europe from the Nazis is being wiped from Western history books, with Russian soldiers increasingly being portrayed as oppressors and occupiers rather than
Not everybody in Poland is happy with the new legislation
“People forget, or don't want to remember, what Hitler had in mind for the Slavs. They forget about Generalplan Ost, according to which only three million Poles would be left alive, enslaved by Germans, while Russians were to be exterminated along with the Jews,” echoes Jerzy Tyc, chairman of the KURSK memorial society in Poland.
Peter
These things are not really highlighted in most European textbooks. As well as the fact that in 1934, Poland was the first European country to sign a nonaggression deal with Hitler, called the Pilsudski-Hitler Pact.
What’s more, the fact Britain and France signed the Munich Agreement with Hitler is also usually omitted from the history books. The pact enabled Germany, helped by Hungary and Poland, to annex part of Czechoslovakia between 1938 and 1939 - military aggression which effectively set WWII in motion.
Tadeusz Kowalczyk is cited in the documentary as saying that “in 50 years Polish kids will think that it wasn’t the Red Army that liberated Poland...but the American one.” As the filmmakers underline, “very few Westerners know that, while U.S. deaths in Europe amounted to some 300,000, the Soviet Union suffered well over 25 times this number. Moreover, the Red Army fighting in the East killed more than four times as many German soldiers as the U.S. and its allies did on the Western Front.”
You can watch Remembrance on RTD Documentaries on May 9.
Read here about the best Allied tank ace of WWII.
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.