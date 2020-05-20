These colorful posters demonized the Soviet Union (PICS)

Soviet artists created thousands of propaganda posters to emphasize the superiority of communism over capitalism. The USSR’s rivals in the capitalist world, however, matched them in creativity.

1. ‘Is this tomorrow? America under communism’ was a comic book that depicts a communist takeover of the U.S. and a dismantling of the American democracy in the 1950s.

Kelly Shane and Woody Compton/The Catechetical Guild Educational Society, 1947 Kelly Shane and Woody Compton/The Catechetical Guild Educational Society, 1947

2. This poster depicts socialism as a devilish creature attempting to strangle prosperity.

This poster was commissioned by the Conservative Party in Britain in 1909. Archive photo Archive photo

3. The French were no exception. This is a cover of a book printed in 1935 and imagines what Bolshevism rule would mean for Europe, five years prior to the Nazi occupation of France in 1940.

Imperial War Museum Imperial War Museum

4. “Would you live in his shadow?” This rhetorical question was posed by a Danish artist.

Archive photo Archive photo

5. “Look behind the mask! Communism is death” This poster depicting a mask of Joseph Stalin and a skull behind is currently available via the Library of Congress.

Library of Congress Library of Congress

6. Some businesses in the West used the ‘Red Scare’ as a way to advance their commercial interests and create an appealing advertisement. This towel-making company claimed that “employees lose respect for a company that fails to provide decent facilities for their comfort” hinting that such companies secretly ‘bred’ Bolsheviks.

Archive photo Archive photo

7. Radio Free Europe solicited donations by promising people to crusade for freedom and fight communists on their behalf. “Every dollar buys 100 words of truth,” claims the ad.

Radio Free Europe Radio Free Europe

8. This French poster from 1951 depicts Stalin advocating peace with much more sinister true intentions.

Library of Congress Library of Congress

9. The Bohn Aluminum & Brass Corporation appealed to the threat of communism in 1952 to advertise its brand.

Bohn Aluminum & Brass Corporation Bohn Aluminum & Brass Corporation

10. This book cover depicts the Soviet Union as a menacing iceberg threatening to sink the U.S.

Impact publications, 1960 Impact publications, 1960

