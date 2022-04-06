What Russia was like in 1952 (PHOTOS)

The Stalin regime was no longer as brutal and life in the Soviet Union was finally totally restored after the destructive war, giving way to new industries, activities and hopes.

Early 1950s was the time of the most iconic of Soviet constructions in Moscow - the so-called Stalin’s Seven Sisters skyscrapers. And kids from many kindergarten playgrounds could see the historical backdrop in the distance.

One of the first skyscrapers to be completed was the Kotelnicheskaya Embankment living building. Pictured in the background as a snow removal truck works.

One of the most important events of the year was the opening of the 101 km long constructed Volga-Don shipping canal.

Below, shipbuilders of the Baltic Shipyard in Leningrad make their way to work.

Dockers of Novorossiysk having a break.

Moskvitch 400 cars manufactured by the Soviet Moskvitch car maker.

Inside the engine test workshop of Moskvitch plant.

Oxymoron photo: A conference of all the Churches and Religious Associations, allowed by the Soviet authorities, with Patriarch Alexy I of Moscow pictured in the center, right under Stalin’s portrait.

Poet Sergei Mikhalkov, author of the Soviet anthem text, and his son Nikita Mikhalkov, future famous Russian film director.

A massive start of 100 km race within the All-Union competitions in motorsports.

Demonstrations were also part of Soviet life. Pictured is the holiday demonstration on May 1, the Day of Peace, Labor and Spring.

The May military parade being held on the Red Square in Moscow.

Oh Sport, You’re Peace. Pictured are participants of a rural sports contest, called ‘Spartakiade’, invented in the USSR.

Joseph Stalin attending the May Day celebration on top of Lenin’s Mausoleum on the Red Square in Moscow.

Women collecting seeds from sunflowers.

A village newspaper vendor with the latest editions.

An open air concert for kolkhoz people.

Galina Ulanova as Aurora in the ‘Swan Lake’ ballet on stage at the Kirov Theater in Leningrad (no St. Petersburg).

One of the rare things that hassn’t changed throughout the ages - the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow.

Opera singer Irina Maslennikova trying on a fur coat.

A new metro station, Belorusskaya on the Circle line, opened in 1952.

Kolkhoz collective farmers loading grain into wagons.

A dentist seeing a patient.

Below is not only a mail car, but also a mobile communication and telegram office.

The Soviet Union was famous for its chess grossmeisters and women were no exception to mastering chess. Pictured below is Soviet Valentina Belova (left) during a game within the International Women Chess tournament in Moscow.

“Your documents, please!”

Kids from the Crimean ‘Artek’ pioneer camp strolling on a beach.

Soviet pioneers were very keen on ship modeling…

… and aircraft modeling.

The children song and dance ensemble of the Moscow House of Pioneers was led for 25 years by Vladimir Loktev (and now named after him).

The opening of the Palace of Culture for workers in Chelyabinsk.

Soviet authorities banned Christmas, but they allowed the New Year party with its new main symbol - the New Year tree. The holiday was made especially for kids, so that they could receive gifts.

