Burglars steal crypto mining farm from Moscow apartment

Stealing the thing is the easy part - try getting it to work!

Moscow police are looking for burglars who broke into an apartment in Moscow and stole…a crypto mining farm.

Bewildered? You should be. Crypto mining farms are a collection of software and hardware which solve mathematical puzzles so thieves can steal crypto currencies like bitcoins - so unless the robbers are savvy tech maestros it’s unlikely they’ll be able to get the farm up and running.

Luckily for them they pulled off their plan B: They also nicked a safe containing $10,000 and a number of documents, although it’s not known if among them was a manual explaining how the crypto mining farm works...

