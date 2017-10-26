Burglars steal crypto mining farm from Moscow apartment

"Unless the robbers are savvy tech maestros it’s unlikely they’ll be able to get the farm up and running."Imagebroker/Global Look Press
Moscow police are looking for burglars who broke into an apartment in Moscow and stole…a crypto mining farm.
Bewildered? You should be. Crypto mining farms are a collection of software and hardware which solve mathematical puzzles so thieves can steal crypto currencies like bitcoins - so unless the robbers are savvy tech maestros it’s unlikely they’ll be able to get the farm up and running.
Luckily for them they pulled off their plan B: They also nicked a safe containing $10,000 and a number of documents, although it’s not known if among them was a manual explaining how the crypto mining farm works...
