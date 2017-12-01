Blacklist: 10 things you should never gift to Russians  

There are many superstitions about what not to gift Russians. While not everyone takes this seriously nowadays, many still believe that if presented with such things, then it’s necessary to secure redemption by paying a small sum of money. What should you be aware of when giving gifts in Russia?
Every Russian child knows that you only give an uneven number of flowers; otherwise, the person who is receiving could fall victim to bad luck, or even death. This superstition appeared in Ancient Rus in pagan times. Eastern Slavs believed that even numbers symbolized the finality of the life cycle, which is death. Even now, Russians have a proverb: “Trouble never comes alone.” Instead, uneven numbers symbolized life and gave protection from evil spirits. The uneven number is important only for bouquets up to 12 flowers (1,3,5,7,9,11). An even number of flowers is usually brought to mournful events, such as funerals.
This gift can bring extra trouble and misery. In short, it will lead to more tears.
A mirror has been always considered something mystical, and so it's a bad choice for a present. A stranger’s mirror in one’s house might lead to bizarre situations. Also, antique mirrors are especially undesirable because they might have seen bad events in the past, and might retain that negative energy.
A woman should not gift socks to her boyfriend or husband because he might run away. Socks might also provoke arguments in the family. Meanwhile, some Russian women encourage their mothers-in-law to present their sons with socks in order to be rid of her influence in the family.
