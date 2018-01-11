GTA V video game inspires Russian man’s creative side

Ivan Belkin spent 15 hours and $35 replicating artwork he saw in virtual world.

A man from Volgograd (970 km south of Moscow) was so taken by a piece of virtual art he chanced upon while playing the Grand Theft Auto V video game he decided to recreate it.

“There are still a lot of models in GTA V. Today Pikabu [a Russian entertainment website] published another installation, but I haven’t seen it,” artist-gamer Ivan Belkin said. “Actually, it doesn’t matter what game, you just have look around and notice the designer’s work.”

Screenshot GTA V

Belkin first made a plan of the geometric painting in CorelDraw X5. He then created a paper model comprising 120 parts - it took him 15 hours and cost $35.

This is not his first work. He previously made a horse’s head out of paper.

Paper model Ivan Belkin

Parts of model Ivan Belkin

Belkin's work Ivan Belkin

Ivan Belkin Ivan Belkin

