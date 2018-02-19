Russians spot striking resemblance between swamp meme and Fendi ad

Italian fashion brand Fendi's new ad campaign for its men’s spring-summer collection has caught the attention of Russian Facebook users. They have been comparing it to a meme of a Russian boy in a swamp...

In 2016 a 16-year-old schoolboy from Chelyabinsk organized a photo session for a competition while sporting a suit in the middle of a swamp - little did he know that his images would take the internet by storm. Could his pictures have inspired Fendi?

"The casual and corporate worlds come to life as the young businessman of today flawlessly moves from a real office to a dreamlike office-holiday," says the introduction to the advert on its website. Hmmmm, doesn't this sound like a perfect annotation to the Russian boy's photo session in the swamp? An entertaining coincidence indeed!

