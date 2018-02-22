Siberian kids invite DiCaprio for an ice bucket challenge at -60 °C

The Russian Republic of Yakutia has been busy making global headlines this winter.
Now, the children of Oymyakon have gone and showed off how easily they can survive the frost – by pouring cold water all over themselves outside! This was their response to Leo DiCaprio, who recently uploaded a video to Instagram showing a documentary on how global warming and climate changes are leading to an extreme reduction of temperatures in Oymyakon.
The documentary "Oymyakon" highlights the effects of climate change in the Siberian village of Oymyakon (Republic of Sakha), known as the coldest inhabited place on Earth, where thermometers broke when temperatures reached near-record levels. The estimated temperature that night was around -62℃ (-111.6°F). Locals said they haven't recorded such levels in the past 15 years. Climate change is posing a real threat to local people's lives and life structures, changing the soils, the fauna and the flora. Source: "Oymyakon" by Dominik Bari, Felipe Paiva, Petr Vinokurov
Before pouring, a boy made a statement: "Hello Leo! Thank you for thinking of us. Don't worry, we are all good. The sun is even shining today. Come visit us, we'll pour cool water on you. Good luck!", one boy from Yakutsk declared to the camera.
