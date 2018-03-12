Siberian drivers make Putin's portrait from their cars

The flash mob on wheels is said not to have anything in common with the forthcoming elections.

About 250 cars recently took part in a flash mob in the far eastern city of Khabarovsk. They made half the Russian president's face and filmed it with a drone, Tjournal reports.

“We’d been planning to create something complex for a long time, particularly a portrait. In the end, we opted for the president,” said Vyacheslav Shempelev, the flash mob organizer.

More cars were initially due to take part, since the 250 involved were only enough for half the image.

Last May, Khabarovsk drivers arranged a Victory Day flash mob with 521 cars, and this summer they are planning to create another automobile masterpiece and set a new record.

