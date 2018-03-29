'Pimp my ride' à la russe: 25 shocking automobile upgrades

Watch Russians go wild on four-wheel beasts to the point of no return.
- Lambo doors and sports spoiler for better aerodynamics: this Lada is more than ready for a drag race.
- Want a leisurely and relaxed drive? This “wind-in-your-hair” version is what you need.
- Dramatic lowering of homemade cars is common in Russia’s south. Add tinted windows and hardbass music to make you feel like a real Russian gangsta.
- More of this beauty.
- A little more because we know you just can’t get enough.
- More creative car pimping. Fluffy exterior makes the car irresistible to pat.
- Boys will be boys, and no Russian man tolerates fluffy. They all opt for aggressive looks.
- The more aggressive it looks the better.
- Snakes are a symbol of brutal manliness, especially when you use it as your truck’s bumper.
- Put one car on top of the other to get a completely new and fresh-looking vehicle.
- Various combinations of this style are available.
- A real monster car.
- We’re not sure if it flies, but this engineering masterpiece looks like one hell of a helicopter.
- Russian military fans like to modify their cars so that they look like tanks.
- Good ol’ sports themes are the most popular in the Motherland.
- Faster, Higher, Stronger…
- Two red stripes is the deal for many Russian car connoisseurs.
- Fire on the hood is classic.
- This is what you get when you have a highly developed aesthetic taste but no money.
- A piece of Russia always travels with this guy.
- Planning an unforgettable wedding party. Consider this.
- This is what ‘retro’ means in Russia.
- Jack Sparrow is sidelined by this Russian pirate.
- Can’t see because the mirror is broken? No worries…
- Nobody comes close to your “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” with this security system.
