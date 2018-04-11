RT flies high at TV and film awards festival with documentaries and Twitter project

RT has scooped gold at this year’s New York Festivals with the documentary “Growing Up With War: Children of Syria.” It’s about kids from the cities of Aleppo and Homs who have grown up during six years of bloody conflict.

“Many of the children have never known a time of peace. Most are deprived of education and even a place of safety,” the documentary makers said.

The Russian channel also took top prize in the Digital Special Event category with #1917LIVE. The Twitter project is a large scale historical reenactment marking the 100th anniversary of the Russian Revolution, recreating events in “real time” - the likes of Tsar Nicholas II and Vladimir Lenin offer their own accounts of what happened during the tumultuous period.

RT’s documentaries about the social-caste system in India (silver medal) and an African movement fighting to protect its fish stocks (bronze medal) also did well, while an episode of RT America’s show “On Contact” with Pulitzer-prize nominee Chris Hedges, examining the drug problem in the US, won silver. RT Spanish’s program “Cocina Polĺtica” (Political Cuisine) also took home silver.

And if this wasn’t enough, the channel’s special coverage of the parliamentary elections in Germany was awarded bronze.

