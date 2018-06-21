Fan fun: Check out these wild photos and vids of the World Cup in Russia

Aussies with kangaroos and affectionate Mexicans carrying their friend’s mannequin have turned the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ into a real festival.

1. Aussie fans are golden and they know how to make themselves feel at home. Here, a fan vividly impersonates a kangaroo.

Публикация от Masha Sta (@masha__today) 16 Июн 2018 в 4:07 PDT

2. Others brought the animal along. Football is more fun if you share it with a kangaroo.

Публикация от lana fish (@fish.november) 16 Июн 2018 в 3:38 PDT

3. Javier became the most recognizable Mexican fan at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ because his faithful friends refused to leave him behind (his wife wouldn’t let him go). So, they made a dummy and brought it to Russia. Javier is a celebrity now.

4. Mexican fans have been the most affectionate so far. This fan kissed an editor of the newspaper, Metro, while she was streaming the game live on Instagram.

Публикация от Indira Shestakova (@indirashe) 17 Июн 2018 в 11:26 PDT

5. This Mexican fan came to Russia looking for a wife. The writing on the back of his shirt says, “I’m not married.”

Публикация от Татьяна Примак (@tatyana.primak) 19 Июн 2018 в 12:36 PDT

6. Festive costumes are a must for Brazilian fans at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™, and the Moscow Metro is the best place to show off.

7. Egyptians travel in style, too.

8. And this tiger mask is a killer!

Публикация от Oleg Egorov (@oleg_borodaa) 16 Июн 2018 в 4:06 PDT

9. These two Spaniards try to go for locals, Vitya and Ivan.

Публикация от Maria Senina | Mind Studio (@maria___senina) 15 Июн 2018 в 8:54 PDT

10. Icelandic fans are among the leading favorites for Russians. They’re charming and their signature “Huh!” enthralls crowds.

11. Even the famous Russian song, Kalinka, sounds extraordinary when sung by the Icelanders.

Публикация от @tv_russia 18 Июн 2018 в 2:33 PDT

12. This German fan came all the way from his hometown to Moscow on an 82-year-old tractor that only goes 20 km/h. The 70-year-old surely deserved this free game pass that he received upon arrival in Russia.

Reuters Reuters

Reuters Reuters

13. World Cup passion has captivated everyone. English and Tunisian fans share a train on their way to Volgograd to see the game.

Болельщики Туниса соревнуются с англичанами в песнях. Вагон-ресторан гудит! pic.twitter.com/JylBtqg483 — Galina Kozlova (@notatragedy) June 17, 2018

14. Panamanian and Belgian fans united to sing Katyusha next to the Fisht Stadium in Sochi.

Публикация от Миля (@8.milya) 19 Июн 2018 в 1:25 PDT

15. Even Russian policemen fell under the fans’ charm!

Публикация от МВД России (@mvd.russia) 18 Июн 2018 в 9:15 PDT

