Scores of graduates celebrate prom night across Russia (PHOTOS)

On June 23-24, school graduates all over Russia ushered in adulthood and the real world by saying goodbye to the classroom for the last time.
Unlike the Last Bell ceremony on May 25, this celebration is all about dressing up and going wild.
Annual music concerts to mark the end of school were held in Moscow's Kremlin and Gorky Park, while in St. Petersburg the Scarlet Sails show drew in crowds of recently graduated kids/adults.
Check out how this year's event through the lens of Instagram.
