The stakes have been raised with the arrival of the World Cup’s knockout stage. If you lose, you’re out. Dare to dream.

So to mark the all or nothing nature of the matches, Adidas has released an upgrade on the official Telstar 18 ball used during the group games: The Telstar 18 “ Mectha ” (“Dream”).

A picture of the ball has been posted on the sports giant’s Twitter page, and it’s rocking a red retro design.

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.