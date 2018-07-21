Bizarre hairstyles show that Russia has its own Lady Gaga (PHOTOS)

Lena Lenina is one of the most eccentric women in the world of Russian showbiz. Owner of a chain of manicure salons, she is a little of everything: socialite, blogger and writer.

While Siberian-born, Lena lives in both Moscow and France, and she's a frequent guest on scandalous talk-shows where she speaks as a fashion and lifestyle expert. She also makes appearances on the red carpets of various film festivals, even if not officially invited (according to some reports).

Enjoy her outrageous outfits and hairstyles !

Anatoly Lomohov/Global Look Press Anatoly Lomohov/Global Look Press

Anatoly Lomohov/Global Look Press Anatoly Lomohov/Global Look Press

Pravda Komsomolskaya/Global Look Press Pravda Komsomolskaya/Global Look Press

Ekaterina Chesnokova/Sputnik Ekaterina Chesnokova/Sputnik

Ekaterina Chesnokova/Sputnik Ekaterina Chesnokova/Sputnik

Ekaterina Chesnokova/Sputnik Ekaterina Chesnokova/Sputnik

Ekaterina Chesnokova/Sputnik Ekaterina Chesnokova/Sputnik

Anton Novoderzhkin/TASS Anton Novoderzhkin/TASS

Read more: 20 of Russia's most bizarre manicure ideas: Yay or nay?

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.