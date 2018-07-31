15 hot air balloons light up Nizhny skies

The heavens above Nizhny Novgorod (400 km east of Moscow) were filled with color as 15 hot air balloons floated over the city at the same time on July 27.

The gathering was part of the Privolzhsky Balloon Fiesta (June 27 – Aug. 2), which includes the Nizhny Novgorod region's second Open Balloon Championship and the Volga Federal District Aeronautic Sports Championship. That’s a lot of hot air…

Spectators photographed the incredible sight from the ground and posted the snaps online.

