16 foreign flags that look weirdly Russian

On Aug. 25, U.S. President Donald Trump made the headlines for the wrong reasons once again after he failed to color in his own national flag correctly. He’s been mocked online since, with some even joking that he meant to paint the Russian flag instead.
Trump's gaff is pretty embarrassing, but with so many flags around the world it's sometimes the best - or worst - of us can get mixed up.
Just take the Russian flag - the slightest alteration can turn it into the flag of another country.
Russia
Slap a coat of arms on it, and here you go - it’s the flag of Slovakia or Slovenia.
Slovakia
Slovenia
Want to turn it upside down? No problem. Now it’s the 1992-2004 version of the Serbian flag.
Serbia (1992-2004)
Add a Serbian two-headed heraldic eagle to it and you have the modern Serbian flag.
Serbia
Want to “play” with the order and shade of blue, red, and white? France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, and Czech Republic have already done it for you.
France
The Netherlands
Luxembourg
Czech Republic
Add a few stars and a golden sun - here comes the Philippines!
The Philippines
Croatia and Paraguay didn’t stop there, and added their national coats of arms.
Croatia
Paraguay
Want to try something more radical? How about replacing blue with green? Now it’s the flag of Bulgaria.
Bulgaria
Or replace Russia’s white with yellow and add some stars or a national coat of arms.
Colombia
Venezuela
Ecuador
Leave out the blue altogether and now it’s not Russia, but Poland!
Poland
